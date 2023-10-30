Can we anticipate William Lockwood lighting the lamp when the Florida Panthers take on the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will William Lockwood score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Lockwood 2022-23 stats and insights

Lockwood did not score in 13 games last season.

Lockwood produced zero points on the power play last season.

Bruins 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Bruins were the stingiest unit in NHL play, giving up 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game).

The Bruins shut out opponents seven times last season. They averaged 23.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL

ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

