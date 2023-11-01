A matchup at home versus the Warner Royals is next on the schedule for the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats women (4-3), on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET.

Bethune-Cookman's next matchup information

Opponent: Warner Royals

Warner Royals Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Moore Gymnasium

Top Bethune-Cookman players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Chanel Wilson 7 15.4 4.6 3.4 1.3 0.0 36.4% (39-107) 23.7% (9-38) Kerrighan Dunn 7 9.7 5.0 1.0 2.4 0.1 33.8% (25-74) 31.0% (9-29) Chanelle McDonald 7 8.6 4.0 0.6 0.6 0.4 49.0% (25-51) - O'Mariyah Tucker 7 7.3 3.4 0.4 1.1 0.7 44.7% (17-38) 47.1% (8-17) D'Shantae Edwards 7 6.4 2.9 1.1 1.3 0.0 41.9% (13-31) -

