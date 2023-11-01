Where to Get Bradley Chubb Dolphins Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Bradley Chubb 2023 Stats
|Tackles
|TFL
|Sacks
|INT
|Pass Def.
|40
|7.0
|6.0
|0
|1
Chubb Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|0.0
|1.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Patriots
|1.0
|2.0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Broncos
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Bills
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Giants
|0.0
|1.0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Panthers
|1.0
|1.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Eagles
|2.0
|1.0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Patriots
|1.0
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Chiefs
|1.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|1
Bradley Chubb's Next Game
- Matchup: Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Raiders -13.5
- Over/Under: 46.5 points
