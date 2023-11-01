Make sure your friends, family, and mailman know how big of a fan you are of Bradley Chubb and the Miami Dolphins! Show off our team pride during the next game by getting decked out in an officially licensed jersey, hoodie, hat, or other apparel. Keep reading to find out more.

Bradley Chubb 2023 Stats

Tackles TFL Sacks INT Pass Def. 40 7.0 6.0 0 1

Chubb Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Chargers 0.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 2 @Patriots 1.0 2.0 7 0 0 Week 3 Broncos 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 4 @Bills 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 5 Giants 0.0 1.0 7 0 0 Week 6 Panthers 1.0 1.0 6 0 0 Week 7 @Eagles 2.0 1.0 7 0 0 Week 8 Patriots 1.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 9 @Chiefs 1.0 0.0 3 0 1

Bradley Chubb's Next Game

Matchup: Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 TV: CBS

CBS

Raiders -13.5

Raiders -13.5 Over/Under: 46.5 points

