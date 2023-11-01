Don't be a fickle fan of Devon Achane and the Miami Dolphins. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Additional details, along with Achane's updated stats, can be found below.

Head to Fanatics to get all your Devon Achane and Dolphins jerseys and other gear!

Devon Achane 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 38 460 5 12.1 11 9 67 2

Watch the Dolphins in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Achane Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 @Patriots 1 5 0 1 4 0 Week 3 Broncos 18 203 2 4 30 2 Week 4 @Bills 8 101 2 3 19 0 Week 5 Giants 11 151 1 1 14 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devon Achane's Next Game

Matchup: Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch on Fubo! Favorite: Raiders -13.5

Raiders -13.5 Over/Under: 46.5 points

Sportsbook Promo Codes