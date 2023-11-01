Buy Tickets for Florida A&M Rattlers Basketball Games
A game at home versus the Le Moyne-Owen Magicians is next on the schedule for the Florida A&M Rattlers (1-5), on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET.
Upcoming Florida A&M games
Florida A&M's next matchup information
- Opponent: Le Moyne-Owen Magicians
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Al Lawson Center
- Broadcast: Rattlers+
Top Florida A&M players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Keith Lamar
|6
|14.3
|6.5
|1.2
|1.5
|0.8
|43.0% (34-79)
|20.0% (3-15)
|K'Jei Parker
|6
|9.3
|3.3
|3.8
|1.3
|0.0
|30.1% (22-73)
|17.6% (3-17)
|Shannon Grant
|6
|9.0
|4.0
|0.5
|1.2
|1.0
|48.1% (25-52)
|0.0% (0-1)
|Hantz Louis-Jeune
|6
|8.3
|4.0
|1.5
|1.0
|0.5
|47.5% (19-40)
|42.9% (6-14)
|Love Bettis
|3
|16.0
|1.0
|1.0
|1.7
|0.0
|50.0% (16-32)
|62.5% (5-8)
