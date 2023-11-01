A game at home versus the Le Moyne-Owen Magicians is next on the schedule for the Florida A&M Rattlers (1-5), on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Florida A&M games

Florida A&M's next matchup information

Opponent: Le Moyne-Owen Magicians

Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Location: Al Lawson Center

Broadcast: Rattlers+

Top Florida A&M players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Keith Lamar 6 14.3 6.5 1.2 1.5 0.8 43.0% (34-79) 20.0% (3-15) K'Jei Parker 6 9.3 3.3 3.8 1.3 0.0 30.1% (22-73) 17.6% (3-17) Shannon Grant 6 9.0 4.0 0.5 1.2 1.0 48.1% (25-52) 0.0% (0-1) Hantz Louis-Jeune 6 8.3 4.0 1.5 1.0 0.5 47.5% (19-40) 42.9% (6-14) Love Bettis 3 16.0 1.0 1.0 1.7 0.0 50.0% (16-32) 62.5% (5-8)

