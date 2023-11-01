Just because you're sitting in your recliner watching the Florida A&M game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Rep the Rattlers with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, hats, and more. Details can be located below.

Florida A&M team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Ahriahna Grizzle 5 13.8 2.6 3.2 1.8 0.6 Nashani Gilbert 5 9.4 4.0 1.2 2.0 0.2 Hailee Brennen 5 7.8 3.2 0.4 0.6 0.0 Ivet Subirats 5 6.6 2.6 1.4 2.6 0.2 Olivia Delancy 5 5.4 1.6 0.4 1.4 0.2 Sydney Hendrix 5 4.0 3.2 0.6 0.6 0.2 Peryonna Sylvester 2 6.5 2.0 0.5 0.5 0.0 Jaliya Sharp 5 1.0 3.0 0.0 0.2 0.4 Nya Bostic 3 1.3 2.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 Aina Subirats 3 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0

Florida A&M season stats

Florida A&M has only one win (1-4) this season.

The Rattlers have a 1-1 record at home and a 0-3 record on the road.

Florida A&M's remaining schedule includes no games versus Top 25 teams.

Upcoming Florida A&M games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 Sam Houston A 12:00 PM Sun, Dec 3 Houston A 3:00 PM Fri, Dec 8 South Alabama H 5:30 PM Thu, Dec 21 Detroit Mercy A 1:00 PM Fri, Dec 22 Michigan A 2:00 PM

