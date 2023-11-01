Buy Tickets for Florida Atlantic Owls Women's Basketball Games
Florida Atlantic (4-3) will continue its 2023-24 women's college basketball season on Thursday, December 14 at 11:00 AM ET, at home against the Florida International Panthers.
Upcoming Florida Atlantic games
Florida Atlantic's next matchup information
- Opponent: Florida International Panthers
- Day/Time: December 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Location: FAU Arena
Top Florida Atlantic players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Aniya Hubbard
|6
|18.2
|5.7
|1.5
|2.0
|0.5
|48.1% (38-79)
|33.3% (6-18)
|Janeta Rozentale
|7
|10.9
|7.3
|1.1
|0.7
|0.4
|58.0% (29-50)
|50.0% (2-4)
|Jada Moore
|6
|11.2
|6.5
|1.5
|1.3
|0.0
|50.0% (25-50)
|50.0% (1-2)
|Mya Perry
|7
|9.3
|1.4
|0.7
|0.7
|0.0
|41.1% (23-56)
|41.2% (14-34)
|Alexa Zaph
|7
|5.0
|1.0
|0.9
|0.3
|0.0
|38.5% (10-26)
|30.8% (4-13)
