Florida team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Aliyah Matharu 7 18.6 3.3 3.3 2.7 0.1 Ra Shaya Kyle 7 14.6 9.6 1.4 0.6 0.9 Leilani Correa 7 12.3 5.4 2.0 0.9 0.9 Laila Reynolds 7 9.6 4.1 1.0 1.3 0.1 Alberte Rimdal 5 8.6 2.0 0.8 0.6 0.0 Faith Dut 7 4.4 3.4 1.0 0.1 1.3 Jeriah Warren 7 4.4 4.7 1.0 1.1 0.0 Kenza Salgues 7 2.4 0.3 0.9 0.1 0.0 Eriny Kindred 7 1.7 0.9 0.1 0.6 0.1 Alexia Dizeko 6 1.2 1.2 0.3 0.3 0.2

Florida season stats

Florida is 6-1 so far this season.

The Gators are 3-1 at home, 1-0 on the road and 2-0 in neutral-site games this year.

The Gators are winless this season in one game against Top 25 teams.

Of Florida's 21 remaining games, seven are versus current members of the AP's Top 25.

Upcoming Florida games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Marshall A 1:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Tulsa A 2:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Gardner-Webb A 3:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Michigan N 6:30 PM Sat, Dec 30 Winthrop H 3:45 PM

