A game at the Tulsa Golden Hurricane is next on the schedule for the Florida Gators women (6-2), on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Florida games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Tulsa A 2:00 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Gardner-Webb A 3:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Michigan N 6:30 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Winthrop H 3:45 PM
Thu, Jan 4 South Carolina H 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 7 Vanderbilt A 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Tennessee A 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 14 Georgia H 2:00 PM
Mon, Jan 22 Mississippi State H 7:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Ole Miss A 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 28 Texas A&M H 1:00 PM
Sun, Feb 4 LSU A 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Arkansas H 6:00 PM
Sun, Feb 11 Mississippi State A 3:00 PM
Thu, Feb 15 Ole Miss H 6:00 PM

Florida's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Tulsa Golden Hurricane
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Donald W. Reynolds Center

Top Florida players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Aliyah Matharu 8 19.6 3.0 4.0 2.5 0.1 46.0% (58-126) 27.5% (14-51)
Ra Shaya Kyle 8 14.6 9.8 1.5 0.5 0.9 58.8% (47-80) -
Leilani Correa 8 13.6 5.5 2.1 0.9 0.9 36.4% (40-110) 31.8% (14-44)
Laila Reynolds 8 8.9 4.3 1.0 1.1 0.3 54.5% (30-55) 42.9% (3-7)
Alberte Rimdal 6 7.7 1.7 1.0 0.7 0.2 36.7% (18-49) 34.8% (8-23)

