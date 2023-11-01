When you're cheering on FGCU during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Find out more details, along with the Eagles' recent stats and trends, below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Florida Gulf Coast Eagles jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

FGCU team leaders

Want to buy Keeshawn Kellman's jersey? Or another FGCU player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Isaiah Thompson 7 14.0 1.6 2.1 1.0 0.0 Zach Anderson 8 12.0 5.3 1.3 0.4 0.4 Keeshawn Kellman 8 10.5 7.6 0.5 0.3 0.9 Dallion Johnson 8 8.3 2.6 0.8 1.1 0.0 Chase Johnston 7 9.0 2.7 0.7 0.3 0.1 Andre Weir 6 6.3 5.2 0.3 0.7 1.0 Franco Miller Jr. 8 4.6 3.3 2.5 1.0 0.3 Cyrus Largie 8 4.3 2.8 1.1 0.1 0.3 Rahmir Barno 8 3.1 1.0 1.9 0.5 0.1 Dakota Rivers 7 1.6 0.7 0.0 0.1 0.6

FGCU season stats

FGCU has just two wins (2-6) this season.

The Eagles have one home win (1-1), one road win (1-2) and are 0-3 in neutral-site games this year.

Against the Florida International Panthers on November 29, FGCU registered its signature win of the season, which was a 68-65 road victory.

The Eagles have squared off against a Top 25 team zero times this season.

Of FGCU's 23 remaining games, one are versus current members of the AP's Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Eagles? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming FGCU games

Check out the Eagles in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 Cincinnati A 1:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 New College of Florida H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Minnesota A 12:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Mercer A 2:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Georgia Southern N 6:00 PM

Check out the Eagles this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.