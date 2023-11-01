Don't be a half-hearted fan of the FGCU Eagles. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. More details, along with current team stats for the women's team, can be found below.

FGCU team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Uju Ezeudu 8 13.0 7.5 0.9 2.0 0.4 Catherine Cairns 7 13.0 2.3 3.1 1.7 0.0 Maddie Antenucci 7 12.7 4.7 1.3 1.0 0.0 Ajulu Thatha 8 9.1 4.6 0.6 1.3 0.4 Brylee Bartram 8 5.8 1.4 1.0 0.3 0.0 Cerina Rolle 8 4.5 2.0 0.6 0.9 0.4 Maca Retamales 8 4.4 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 Sofia Persson 8 4.3 2.9 2.4 0.4 0.0 Kierra Adams 8 3.4 2.6 2.5 0.8 0.6 Casey Santoro 3 8.3 2.3 2.7 1.0 0.0

FGCU season stats

This season, FGCU has put together a 6-2 record so far.

The Eagles are unbeaten at home (3-0) and 1-1 on the road, while going 2-1 in neutral-site games this year.

FGCU defeated the No. 24-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels, 65-64, on November 26. That victory goes down as its best win of the season.

The Eagles have played three games this season versus Top 25 teams; they've been victorious in one game (33.3% winning percentage).

There are no games against Top 25 teams remaining on FGCU's schedule in 2023-24.

Upcoming FGCU games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 Old Dominion A 1:00 PM Thu, Dec 7 Gardner-Webb H 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Duke A 12:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Drexel H 7:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Southern Miss H 7:00 PM

