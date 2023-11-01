Buy Tickets for Florida Gulf Coast Eagles Women's Basketball Games
A matchup at home versus the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs is next on the schedule for the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles women (6-3), on Thursday, December 7 at 7:00 PM ET.
Upcoming FGCU games
FGCU's next matchup information
- Opponent: Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs
- Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Alico Arena
Top FGCU players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Uju Ezeudu
|9
|13.3
|7.2
|0.9
|2.0
|0.3
|50.0% (46-92)
|30.6% (11-36)
|Maddie Antenucci
|8
|11.8
|5.0
|1.3
|1.0
|0.1
|45.2% (33-73)
|32.6% (14-43)
|Catherine Cairns
|8
|11.4
|2.4
|2.8
|1.6
|0.1
|42.5% (31-73)
|34.6% (18-52)
|Ajulu Thatha
|9
|9.3
|4.4
|0.8
|1.7
|0.3
|47.5% (29-61)
|30.8% (8-26)
|Brylee Bartram
|9
|5.1
|1.2
|0.9
|0.2
|0.0
|34.1% (14-41)
|32.5% (13-40)
