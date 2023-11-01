A matchup at home versus the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs is next on the schedule for the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles women (6-3), on Thursday, December 7 at 7:00 PM ET.

Upcoming FGCU games

FGCU's next matchup information

Opponent: Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs

Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Alico Arena

Top FGCU players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Uju Ezeudu 9 13.3 7.2 0.9 2.0 0.3 50.0% (46-92) 30.6% (11-36) Maddie Antenucci 8 11.8 5.0 1.3 1.0 0.1 45.2% (33-73) 32.6% (14-43) Catherine Cairns 8 11.4 2.4 2.8 1.6 0.1 42.5% (31-73) 34.6% (18-52) Ajulu Thatha 9 9.3 4.4 0.8 1.7 0.3 47.5% (29-61) 30.8% (8-26) Brylee Bartram 9 5.1 1.2 0.9 0.2 0.0 34.1% (14-41) 32.5% (13-40)

