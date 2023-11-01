Buy Tickets for Florida Panthers NHL Games
Sam Reinhart (17 goals) and the Florida Panthers (15-8-2) are at home against the Pittsburgh Penguins in their upcoming game, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8.
If you're looking to go to see the Florida Panthers in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Upcoming Florida games
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Tickets
|Fri, Dec 8
|Penguins
|H
|7:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Sun, Dec 10
|Blue Jackets
|A
|1:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Tue, Dec 12
|Kraken
|A
|10:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Thu, Dec 14
|Canucks
|A
|10:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Sat, Dec 16
|Oilers
|A
|10:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Mon, Dec 18
|Flames
|A
|9:30 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Thu, Dec 21
|Blues
|H
|7:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Sat, Dec 23
|Golden Knights
|H
|3:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Wed, Dec 27
|Lightning
|A
|7:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Fri, Dec 29
|Rangers
|H
|7:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Find tickets for these or any NHL game at Ticketmaster!
Florida's next matchup information
- Opponent: Pittsburgh Penguins
- Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Amerant Bank Arena
- Broadcast: BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network
- Moneylines: Panthers -160, Penguins +135
- Total: 6.5 goals
Can't make it to the game? Watch NHL this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Florida's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Florida players
Shop for Florida gear at Fanatics!
- Reinhart: 17 goals and 15 assists
- Aleksander Barkov Jr.: eight goals and 16 assists
- Carter Verhaeghe: 12 goals and nine assists
- Anthony Stolarz: 3-2-1 record, .916 save percentage, 14 goals allowed
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.