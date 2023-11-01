Sam Reinhart (17 goals) and the Florida Panthers (15-8-2) are at home against the Pittsburgh Penguins in their upcoming game, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8.

If you're looking to go to see the Florida Panthers in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Florida games

Find tickets for these or any NHL game at Ticketmaster!

Florida's next matchup information

Opponent: Pittsburgh Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Amerant Bank Arena

Amerant Bank Arena Broadcast: BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network

BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network Moneylines: Panthers -160, Penguins +135

Panthers -160, Penguins +135 Total: 6.5 goals

Can't make it to the game? Watch NHL this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Florida's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Florida players

Shop for Florida gear at Fanatics!

Reinhart: 17 goals and 15 assists

Aleksander Barkov Jr.: eight goals and 16 assists

Carter Verhaeghe: 12 goals and nine assists

Anthony Stolarz: 3-2-1 record, .916 save percentage, 14 goals allowed

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.