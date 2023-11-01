Sam Reinhart (17 goals) and the Florida Panthers (15-8-2) are at home against the Pittsburgh Penguins in their upcoming game, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8.

Upcoming Florida games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Fri, Dec 8 Penguins H 7:00 PM
Sun, Dec 10 Blue Jackets A 1:00 PM
Tue, Dec 12 Kraken A 10:00 PM
Thu, Dec 14 Canucks A 10:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Oilers A 10:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 Flames A 9:30 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Blues H 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 23 Golden Knights H 3:00 PM
Wed, Dec 27 Lightning A 7:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Rangers H 7:00 PM

Florida's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Pittsburgh Penguins
  • Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Amerant Bank Arena
  • Broadcast: BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network
  • Moneylines: Panthers -160, Penguins +135
  • Total: 6.5 goals

Top Florida players

  • Reinhart: 17 goals and 15 assists
  • Aleksander Barkov Jr.: eight goals and 16 assists
  • Carter Verhaeghe: 12 goals and nine assists
  • Anthony Stolarz: 3-2-1 record, .916 save percentage, 14 goals allowed

