The Miami Heat (1-3) will look to break a three-game win streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (1-2) on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Kaseya Center as 6.5-point favorites. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSSUN and YES.

Heat vs. Nets Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and YES

BSSUN and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Heat vs. Nets Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 115 - Nets 114

Heat vs Nets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Nets

Pick ATS: Nets (+ 6.5)

Nets (+ 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Heat (-1.0)

Heat (-1.0) Pick OU: Over (224.5)



Over (224.5) Computer Predicted Total: 229.4

Heat Performance Insights

The Heat were the worst team in the NBA in points scored (109.5 per game) but second-best in points allowed (109.8) last season.

On the glass, Miami was fourth-worst in the league in rebounds (40.6 per game) last year. It was sixth in rebounds allowed (41.9 per game).

At 23.8 assists per game last season, the Heat were 25th in the NBA.

Last season, Miami was ninth in the league in turnovers committed (12.8 per game) and third-best in turnovers forced (15.0).

Beyond the arc, the Heat were 16th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.0) last year. They were fourth-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.4%.

