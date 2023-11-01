The Miami Heat (1-3) are favored (-6.5) to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (1-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Kaseya Center. The game airs on BSSUN and YES. The matchup's point total is set at 224.5.

Heat vs. Nets Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: BSSUN and YES

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -6.5 224.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami and its opponents combined to score more than 224.5 points in 29 of 82 games last season.

The average amount of points in Miami's matchups last season was 219.3, which is 5.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Miami compiled a 30-52-0 ATS record last year.

Miami won 62.5% of the games last season in which it was the moneyline favorite (35-21).

When they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter, the Heat had a 12-6 record (winning 66.7% of their games).

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Heat a 71.4% chance to win.

Heat vs Nets Additional Info

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Against the spread last season, the Heat played worse at home, covering 14 times in 41 home games, and 16 times in 41 road games.

When it came to point totals, the Heat hit the over more consistently when playing at home last year, as they went over the total 24 times in 41 opportunities (58.5%). On the road, they hit the over 17 times in 41 opportunities (41.5%).

Last season the 109.5 points per game the Heat averaged were only three fewer points than the Nets conceded (112.5).

When Miami put up more than 112.5 points, it was 15-15 versus the spread and 22-8 overall.

Heat vs. Nets Point Insights (Last Season)

Heat Nets 109.5 Points Scored (PG) 113.4 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 19 15-15 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 36-15 22-8 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 36-15 109.8 Points Allowed (PG) 112.5 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 23-32 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 27-12 35-20 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 30-9

