Heat vs. Nets Injury Report Today - November 1
As they ready for a matchup with the Brooklyn Nets (1-2), the Miami Heat (1-3) are keeping their eye on three players on the injury report. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1 at Kaseya Center.
Miami Heat Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Haywood Highsmith
|SF
|Out
|Knee
|Caleb Martin
|SF
|Out
|Knee
|2.0
|3.0
|1.0
|Bam Adebayo
|C
|Out
|Hip
|22.7
|6.0
|2.3
Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today
Nets Injuries: Cameron Johnson: Out (Calf), Dariq Whitehead: Out (Foot), Nicolas Claxton: Out (Ankle), Spencer Dinwiddie: Questionable (Ankle)
Heat vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV: BSSUN and YES
