The Miami Heat (1-3) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (1-2) on November 1, 2023 at Kaseya Center.

Heat vs. Nets Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Heat vs Nets Additional Info

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat made 46% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.3 percentage points lower than the Nets allowed to their opponents (46.3%).

Miami went 25-11 when it shot higher than 46.3% from the field.

The Heat were the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Nets ranked 28th.

Last year, the Heat averaged only three fewer points per game (109.5) than the Nets allowed (112.5).

Miami went 22-8 last season when scoring more than 112.5 points.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat posted 111.4 points per game in home games last season, compared to 107.5 points per game on the road, a difference of 3.9 points per contest.

Miami ceded 110.2 points per game at home. On the road, it allowed 109.3.

In terms of threes, the Heat were well balanced when playing at home and on the road last year, averaging 12 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, they produced a 36% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 32.9% mark away from home.

Heat Injuries