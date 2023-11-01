How to Watch the Heat vs. Nets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 1
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
The Miami Heat (1-3) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (1-2) on November 1, 2023 at Kaseya Center.
Heat vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
Heat vs Nets Additional Info
|Heat vs Nets Injury Report
|Heat vs Nets Odds/Over/Under
|Heat vs Nets Betting Trends & Stats
|Heat vs Nets Prediction
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat made 46% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.3 percentage points lower than the Nets allowed to their opponents (46.3%).
- Miami went 25-11 when it shot higher than 46.3% from the field.
- The Heat were the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Nets ranked 28th.
- Last year, the Heat averaged only three fewer points per game (109.5) than the Nets allowed (112.5).
- Miami went 22-8 last season when scoring more than 112.5 points.
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- The Heat posted 111.4 points per game in home games last season, compared to 107.5 points per game on the road, a difference of 3.9 points per contest.
- Miami ceded 110.2 points per game at home. On the road, it allowed 109.3.
- In terms of threes, the Heat were well balanced when playing at home and on the road last year, averaging 12 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, they produced a 36% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 32.9% mark away from home.
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Caleb Martin
|Out
|Knee
|Jimmy Butler
|Questionable
|Knee
|Bam Adebayo
|Questionable
|Hip
|Haywood Highsmith
|Questionable
|Knee
