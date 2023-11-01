Jacksonville's 2023-24 men's college hoops season continues (the Dolphins are currently 6-3) on Monday, December 11 at 7:00 PM ET, away versus the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

Upcoming Jacksonville games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Mon, Dec 11 South Carolina State A 7:00 PM
Thu, Dec 14 Trinity Baptist H 5:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 UL Monroe H 11:30 AM
Thu, Dec 21 Purdue A 6:30 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Erskine H 3:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 FGCU A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Stetson A 2:00 PM
Fri, Jan 12 North Florida A 7:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Queens H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Kennesaw State H 3:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Eastern Kentucky A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Bellarmine A 4:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Austin Peay H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Lipscomb A 5:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Central Arkansas H 7:00 PM

Jacksonville's next matchup information

  • Opponent: South Carolina State Bulldogs
  • Day/Time: December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Jacksonville players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Robert McCray 9 18.4 3.9 3.0 1.4 0.2 54.5% (60-110) 37.2% (16-43)
Bryce Workman 9 12.3 7.2 0.9 0.8 0.4 64.9% (37-57) 50.0% (6-12)
Marcus Niblack 9 11.0 2.9 3.2 1.6 0.2 51.9% (41-79) 42.9% (3-7)
Gyasi Powell 9 8.1 1.6 2.0 1.0 0.0 32.5% (25-77) 32.5% (13-40)
Jarius Cook 9 6.2 2.6 0.8 0.4 0.1 29.8% (17-57) 28.9% (13-45)

