Where to Get Jaylen Waddle Dolphins Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jaylen Waddle and the Miami Dolphins
Jaylen Waddle 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|59
|40
|522
|214
|3
|13.1
Waddle Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|5
|4
|78
|0
|Week 2
|@Patriots
|6
|4
|86
|0
|Week 4
|@Bills
|5
|4
|46
|0
|Week 5
|Giants
|10
|5
|35
|1
|Week 6
|Panthers
|9
|7
|51
|1
|Week 7
|@Eagles
|6
|6
|63
|0
|Week 8
|Patriots
|12
|7
|121
|1
|Week 9
|@Chiefs
|6
|3
|42
|0
Jaylen Waddle's Next Game
- Matchup: Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Raiders -13.5
- Over/Under: 46.5 points
