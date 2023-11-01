Jimmy Butler's Miami Heat take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent time on the court, a 122-114 loss to the Bucks, Butler put up 13 points and four assists.

In this article, we break down Butler's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Points Prop: Over 19.5 (-106)

Over 19.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-115)

Over 5.5 (-115) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-147)

Over 4.5 (-147) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (+108)

Nets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 112.5 points per game last season made the Nets the eighth-ranked team in the league on defense.

In terms of rebounds, the Nets were 27th in the league last season, conceding 45.1 per game.

Looking at assists, the Nets allowed 23.4 per contest last year, ranking them third in the league.

Conceding 11.8 made three-pointers per contest last year, the Nets were seventh in the NBA in that category.

Jimmy Butler vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/25/2023 33 18 1 5 1 0 0 2/15/2023 32 13 3 6 0 0 0 1/8/2023 34 26 8 1 1 0 2

