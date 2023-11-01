Kyle Lowry and the rest of the Miami Heat will be matching up versus the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Lowry totaled eight points, four assists and two steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 122-114 loss against the Bucks.

If you'd like to place a wager on Lowry's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Kyle Lowry Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (-102)

Over 8.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-110)

Over 3.5 (-110) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-132)

Over 4.5 (-132) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+122)

Nets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Nets conceded 112.5 points per contest last year, eighth in the NBA.

The Nets were the 27th-ranked squad in the league last season, allowing 45.1 boards per contest.

The Nets conceded 23.4 assists per game last year (third in the NBA).

The Nets gave up 11.8 made 3-pointers per game last season, seventh in the NBA in that category.

Kyle Lowry vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/25/2023 22 3 1 4 1 2 0 1/8/2023 31 4 5 4 0 0 2

