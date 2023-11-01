Pacific Division rivals square off when the Los Angeles Lakers (2-2) welcome in the Los Angeles Clippers (3-1) at Crypto.com Arena, starting on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the squads this year.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Clippers matchup in this article.

Lakers vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSC

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSC Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lakers Moneyline Clippers Moneyline BetMGM Lakers (-5.5) 224.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Lakers vs Clippers Additional Info

Lakers vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Lakers scored 117.2 points per game last season (sixth in NBA) and allowed 116.6 (20th in league) for a +47 scoring differential overall.

The Clippers scored 113.6 points per game last season (17th in the NBA) and gave up 113.1 (12th in the league) for a +41 scoring differential overall.

These two teams averaged a combined 230.8 points per game last season, 6.3 more points than this matchup's point total.

These two teams allowed a combined 229.7 points per game last year, 5.2 more points than the total for this matchup.

The Lakers compiled a 41-41-0 record against the spread last season.

The Clippers covered 40 times in 82 chances against the spread last year.

Lakers and Clippers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Lakers +1600 +900 - Clippers +1200 +700 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.