If you're a big fan of Miami (FL), then make sure you're going the extra mile by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and other Hurricanes apparel. For additional info, keep scrolling.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Miami Hurricanes jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Miami (FL) team leaders

Want to buy Norchad Omier's jersey? Or another Miami (FL) player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Wooga Poplar 6 18.2 6.3 1.5 0.8 0.5 Norchad Omier 6 16.5 8.5 1.7 2.0 0.8 Matthew Cleveland 6 14.8 4.3 2.0 0.8 0.8 Nijel Pack 6 13.7 2.8 3.8 1.3 0.3 Bensley Joseph 6 10.3 2.7 3.7 2.3 1.0 Christian Watson 6 4.0 1.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 Michael Nwoko 6 3.2 1.7 0.0 0.2 0.2 AJ Casey 6 2.7 2.2 0.3 0.2 0.5 Kyshawn George 6 2.5 2.0 1.3 0.0 0.2 Paul Djobet 2 1.0 1.0 0.0 0.5 0.0

Miami (FL) season stats

Miami (FL) has gone 5-1 on the season so far.

The Hurricanes are 3-0 at home, 0-1 on the road and 2-0 in neutral-site games this year.

Miami (FL) took down the Kansas State Wildcats (No. 162-ranked in the RPI rankings) in a 91-83 win on November 19 -- its best victory of the season.

The Hurricanes, in one game against Top 25 teams this season, have posted a record of 0-1.

Miami (FL)'s remaining schedule includes three games against Top 25 squads.

Looking to bet on the Hurricanes? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Miami (FL) games

Check out the Hurricanes in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Notre Dame H 12:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 LIU H 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Colorado N 2:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 La Salle H 12:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Stonehill H 8:00 PM

Check out the Hurricanes this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.