Miami (FL) (7-1) will continue its 2023-24 men's college hoops season on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET, against the Colorado Buffaloes.
Upcoming Miami (FL) games
Miami (FL)'s next matchup information
- Opponent: Colorado Buffaloes
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Barclays Center
- Broadcast: ESPN2
Top Miami (FL) players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Wooga Poplar
|8
|16.5
|5.8
|1.8
|0.8
|0.5
|53.6% (45-84)
|53.7% (22-41)
|Norchad Omier
|8
|16.1
|9.6
|1.5
|1.5
|0.6
|57.7% (45-78)
|40.0% (6-15)
|Matthew Cleveland
|8
|14.8
|4.4
|1.9
|1.6
|0.8
|64.8% (46-71)
|42.1% (8-19)
|Nijel Pack
|8
|13.5
|2.8
|4.1
|1.0
|0.4
|43.8% (39-89)
|40.5% (17-42)
|Bensley Joseph
|8
|9.1
|2.6
|3.3
|2.1
|1.0
|47.2% (25-53)
|48.1% (13-27)
