A matchup at home versus the Georgia Southern Eagles is next on the schedule for the North Florida Ospreys (5-5), on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to see the North Florida Ospreys in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming North Florida games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

North Florida's next matchup information

Opponent: Georgia Southern Eagles

Georgia Southern Eagles Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: UNF Arena

UNF Arena Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for North Florida's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top North Florida players

Shop for North Florida gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Chaz Lanier 10 15.9 4.7 1.5 1.0 0.3 50.0% (55-110) 47.6% (30-63) Ametri Moss 10 10.9 2.8 2.6 0.8 0.0 48.2% (40-83) 36.4% (4-11) Dorian James 10 9.2 6.1 1.7 0.3 0.7 47.3% (35-74) 30.8% (4-13) Jah Nze 10 8.4 2.7 1.0 0.7 0.1 42.6% (26-61) 42.5% (17-40) Jake van der Heijden 10 7.6 3.1 0.6 0.4 0.6 41.3% (26-63) 41.9% (18-43)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.