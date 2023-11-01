Don't be a half-hearted fan of the North Florida Ospreys. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. More details, along with current team stats for the women's team, can be found below.

North Florida team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Kaila Rougier 8 11.9 4.8 1.6 1.5 0.0 Lyric Swann 8 10.8 2.9 1.5 0.9 0.1 Jayla Adams 8 9.1 3.3 5.1 0.9 0.1 Alexa Washington 8 8.4 1.4 1.6 0.9 0.0 Selma Eklund 8 8.4 5.1 1.4 0.4 0.6 Emma Broermann 8 7.8 5.0 0.5 0.9 0.3 Sarah Taub 8 6.1 3.9 1.6 1.9 0.0 Helena Rafnsdottir 8 4.3 4.0 0.8 0.6 0.1 Kyla Cain 7 2.7 1.1 0.3 0.9 0.1 Tyra Brown 4 3.5 4.3 0.3 0.3 0.0

North Florida season stats

North Florida has just two wins (2-6) this season.

The Ospreys have a 2-1 record at home and a 0-4 record on the road while going 0-1 in neutral-site games.

North Florida has zero victories versus Division 1 teams this season.

The Ospreys have squared off against a Top 25 team zero times this season.

In terms of the AP's Top 25, North Florida has one game remaining versus ranked teams in 2023-24.

Upcoming North Florida games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Saint Joseph's (PA) A 12:00 PM Mon, Dec 4 Coppin State A 11:00 AM Wed, Dec 13 Piedmont H 2:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Kansas State A 5:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Winthrop H 12:00 PM

