North Florida's 2023-24 women's college hoops season resumes (the Ospreys are currently 3-7) on Wednesday, December 13 at 2:00 PM ET, at home versus the Piedmont Lions.

Upcoming North Florida games

North Florida's next matchup information

Opponent: Piedmont Lions

Piedmont Lions Day/Time: December 13, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 13, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: UNF Arena

Top North Florida players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Kaila Rougier 10 11.7 5.0 1.9 1.6 0.0 37.8% (42-111) 32.2% (19-59) Lyric Swann 10 10.9 3.4 1.5 0.7 0.1 38.2% (39-102) 34.4% (22-64) Jayla Adams 10 8.7 3.3 4.4 0.9 0.2 34.8% (32-92) 26.8% (11-41) Emma Broermann 10 8.0 5.7 0.4 0.7 0.3 55.4% (36-65) 25.0% (1-4) Selma Eklund 10 8.0 4.7 1.7 0.3 0.6 57.1% (36-63) 40.0% (4-10)

