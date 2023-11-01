Make sure your friends, family, and mailman know how big of a fan you are of Raheem Mostert and the Miami Dolphins! Show off our team pride during the next game by getting decked out in an officially licensed jersey, hoodie, hat, or other apparel. Continue reading to learn more.

Head to Fanatics to get all your Raheem Mostert and Dolphins jerseys and other gear!

Raheem Mostert 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 109 605 11 5.6 24 19 151 2

Watch the Dolphins in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Mostert Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Chargers 10 37 1 2 13 0 Week 2 @Patriots 18 121 2 1 6 0 Week 3 Broncos 13 82 3 7 60 1 Week 4 @Bills 7 9 0 3 36 0 Week 5 Giants 10 65 1 2 13 0 Week 6 Panthers 17 115 2 3 17 1 Week 7 @Eagles 9 45 0 1 6 0 Week 8 Patriots 13 46 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Chiefs 12 85 1 0 0 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Raheem Mostert's Next Game

Matchup: Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch on Fubo! Favorite: Raiders -13.5

Raiders -13.5 Over/Under: 46.5 points

Sportsbook Promo Codes