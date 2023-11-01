Make sure your friends, family, and pizza delivery guy know how big a fan you are of the South Florida Bulls! Show off your team pride during the next game by wearing an officially licensed jersey, T-shirt, cap, or other apparel. Keep reading to find out more about the women's team.

South Florida team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Vittoria Blasigh 9 13.2 1.9 1.9 0.7 0.0 Carla Brito 9 10.6 7.4 0.9 0.9 0.6 Maria Alvarez 9 7.2 2.7 1.7 0.3 0.4 Romi Levy 9 6.4 2.9 0.9 0.2 0.7 Evelien Lutje Schipholt 9 6.2 6.1 0.3 0.7 1.0 Emma Johansson 7 7.7 5.1 0.7 0.6 1.4 Daniela Gonzalez 9 5.0 3.7 0.6 0.7 0.7 L'or Mputu 9 2.6 2.4 0.2 0.1 0.4 Marina Asensio 9 1.6 2.2 2.1 0.2 0.1 Judit Valero Rodriquez 8 1.3 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.0

South Florida season stats

South Florida is 6-3 so far this season.

The Bulls are 5-0 at home, 0-1 on the road and 1-2 in neutral-site games this year.

South Florida's signature win this season came against the Grambling Tigers, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 102) in the RPI. South Florida secured the 83-57 win at home on November 13.

The Bulls, in one game against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this season, sport a record of 0-1.

South Florida's remaining schedule includes two games against Top 25 teams.

Upcoming South Florida games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 10 Gardner-Webb H 1:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 NC State H 7:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 IUPUI N 1:15 PM Thu, Dec 21 Baylor N 3:30 PM Sat, Dec 30 SMU H 7:00 PM

