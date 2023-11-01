If you're a die-hard fan of Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins, then make sure you're going the extra mile by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, caps, and other team apparel. For more info, continue reading.

Tua Tagovailoa 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 214 308 69.5% 2,609 19 7 8.5 23 33 0

Tagovailoa Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Chargers 28 45 466 3 1 5 5 0 Week 2 @Patriots 21 30 249 1 1 4 3 0 Week 3 Broncos 23 26 309 4 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Bills 25 35 282 1 1 2 7 0 Week 5 Giants 22 30 308 2 2 2 6 0 Week 6 Panthers 21 31 262 3 0 1 0 0 Week 7 @Eagles 23 32 216 1 1 1 -3 0 Week 8 Patriots 30 45 324 3 1 6 8 0 Week 9 @Chiefs 21 34 193 1 0 2 7 0

Tua Tagovailoa's Next Game

Matchup: Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 TV: CBS

CBS

Raiders -13.5

Raiders -13.5 Over/Under: 46.5 points

