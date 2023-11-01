Where to Get Tua Tagovailoa Dolphins Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're a die-hard fan of Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins, then make sure you're going the extra mile by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, caps, and other team apparel. For more info, continue reading.
Head to Fanatics to buy Tua Tagovailoa and Dolphins jerseys and other gear!
Tua Tagovailoa 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|214
|308
|69.5%
|2,609
|19
|7
|8.5
|23
|33
|0
Watch the Dolphins in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
Tagovailoa Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|28
|45
|466
|3
|1
|5
|5
|0
|Week 2
|@Patriots
|21
|30
|249
|1
|1
|4
|3
|0
|Week 3
|Broncos
|23
|26
|309
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Bills
|25
|35
|282
|1
|1
|2
|7
|0
|Week 5
|Giants
|22
|30
|308
|2
|2
|2
|6
|0
|Week 6
|Panthers
|21
|31
|262
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Eagles
|23
|32
|216
|1
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|Week 8
|Patriots
|30
|45
|324
|3
|1
|6
|8
|0
|Week 9
|@Chiefs
|21
|34
|193
|1
|0
|2
|7
|0
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Tua Tagovailoa's Next Game
- Matchup: Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Raiders -13.5
- Over/Under: 46.5 points
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.