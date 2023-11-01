Tyler Herro plus his Miami Heat teammates take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last time out, a 122-114 loss to the Bucks, Herro put up 35 points and eight rebounds.

Now let's dig into Herro's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Tyler Herro Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Points Prop: Over 22.5 (-114)

Over 22.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+112)

Over 5.5 (+112) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+100)

Over 3.5 (+100) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (+138)

Nets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 112.5 points per game last season made the Nets the eighth-ranked team in the league on defense.

The Nets gave up 45.1 rebounds on average last year, 27th in the league.

The Nets conceded 23.4 assists per game last season (third in the NBA).

In terms of three-point defense, the Nets were ranked seventh in the league last year, giving up 11.8 makes per game.

Tyler Herro vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/25/2023 33 23 2 3 3 0 2 1/8/2023 38 24 4 2 5 0 0

