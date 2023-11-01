When you're rooting for Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins during their next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, hats, and more. Find out more details, along with Hill's recent numbers and trends, in the article below.

Head to Fanatics to buy Tyreek Hill and Dolphins jerseys and other gear!

Tyreek Hill 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 97 69 1,076 408 8 15.6

Watch the Dolphins in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Hill Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 15 11 215 2 Week 2 @Patriots 9 5 40 1 Week 3 Broncos 11 9 157 1 Week 4 @Bills 5 3 58 0 Week 5 Giants 9 8 181 1 Week 6 Panthers 10 6 163 1 Week 7 @Eagles 15 11 88 1 Week 8 Patriots 13 8 112 1 Week 9 @Chiefs 10 8 62 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Tyreek Hill's Next Game

Matchup: Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch on Fubo! Favorite: Raiders -13.5

Raiders -13.5 Over/Under: 46.5 points

Sportsbook Promo Codes