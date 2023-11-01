Where to Get Tyreek Hill Dolphins Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
When you're rooting for Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins during their next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, hats, and more. Find out more details, along with Hill's recent numbers and trends, in the article below.
Head to Fanatics to buy Tyreek Hill and Dolphins jerseys and other gear!
Tyreek Hill 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|97
|69
|1,076
|408
|8
|15.6
Watch the Dolphins in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
Hill Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|15
|11
|215
|2
|Week 2
|@Patriots
|9
|5
|40
|1
|Week 3
|Broncos
|11
|9
|157
|1
|Week 4
|@Bills
|5
|3
|58
|0
|Week 5
|Giants
|9
|8
|181
|1
|Week 6
|Panthers
|10
|6
|163
|1
|Week 7
|@Eagles
|15
|11
|88
|1
|Week 8
|Patriots
|13
|8
|112
|1
|Week 9
|@Chiefs
|10
|8
|62
|0
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Tyreek Hill's Next Game
- Matchup: Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Raiders -13.5
- Over/Under: 46.5 points
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.