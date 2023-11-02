In the upcoming contest versus the Detroit Red Wings, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Aleksander Barkov Jr. to light the lamp for the Florida Panthers? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Aleksander Barkov Jr. score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Barkov stats and insights

Barkov has scored in two of seven games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Red Wings.

Barkov has picked up one assist on the power play.

Barkov averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.3%.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have conceded 31 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.2 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX

