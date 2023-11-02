Aleksander Barkov Jr. will be in action when the Florida Panthers and Detroit Red Wings play on Thursday at Little Caesars Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Barkov are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Barkov Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Barkov has a plus-minus of +7, while averaging 18:30 on the ice per game.

In two of seven games this year, Barkov has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Barkov has a point in five of seven games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Barkov has an assist in five of seven games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Barkov hits the over on his points prop total is 67.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 52.4% chance of Barkov having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Barkov Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have given up 31 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+9) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 7 Games 3 8 Points 4 2 Goals 0 6 Assists 4

