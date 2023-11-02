Will Anton Lundell Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on November 2?
Can we anticipate Anton Lundell lighting the lamp when the Florida Panthers play the Detroit Red Wings at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Anton Lundell score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Lundell stats and insights
- Lundell is yet to score through eight games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Red Wings.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings have conceded 31 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.2 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Panthers vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.