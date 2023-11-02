Our projection model predicts the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats will take down the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils on Thursday, November 2 at 7:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Daytona Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Mississippi Valley State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Bethune-Cookman (-7.2) 42.6 Bethune-Cookman 25, Mississippi Valley State 18

Bethune-Cookman Betting Info (2022)

The Wildcats covered four times in 11 games with a spread last season.

Wildcats games hit the over seven out of 11 times last season.

Mississippi Valley State Betting Info (2022)

The Delta Devils compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, games featuring the Delta Devils hit the over just twice.

Wildcats vs. Delta Devils 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Bethune-Cookman 18.1 30.1 31.0 20.0 13.0 34.6 Mississippi Valley State 12.6 28.5 18.3 23.0 7.3 30.0

