Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Brevard County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Brevard County, Florida, there are interesting high school football matchups on the docket this week. Info on how to watch them is available below.
Brevard County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
TBD at Merritt Island Christian HS
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 2
- Location: Merritt Island, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Interlachen JrSr High School at Cocoa Beach JrSr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 2
- Location: Cocoa Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Bayside High School at Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Palm Bay, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eustis High School at Merritt Island High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Merritt Island, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
