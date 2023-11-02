Should you bet on Carter Verhaeghe to light the lamp when the Florida Panthers and the Detroit Red Wings face off on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Carter Verhaeghe score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)

Verhaeghe stats and insights

  • In three of eight games this season, Verhaeghe has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Red Wings.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Verhaeghe's shooting percentage is 12.0%, and he averages 3.1 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings have given up 31 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have one shutout, and they average 14.2 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

