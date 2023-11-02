Should you bet on Carter Verhaeghe to light the lamp when the Florida Panthers and the Detroit Red Wings face off on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Carter Verhaeghe score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)

Verhaeghe stats and insights

In three of eight games this season, Verhaeghe has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Red Wings.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Verhaeghe's shooting percentage is 12.0%, and he averages 3.1 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have given up 31 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have one shutout, and they average 14.2 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

