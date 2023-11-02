Carter Verhaeghe and the Florida Panthers will play the Detroit Red Wings at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 2, 2023. Fancy a bet on Verhaeghe? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Carter Verhaeghe vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX

0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Verhaeghe Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Verhaeghe has averaged 18:19 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +1.

Verhaeghe has a goal in three games this year through eight games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Verhaeghe has a point in four games this year through eight games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Verhaeghe has yet to record two or more assists in a game this season out of the eight games he's played.

The implied probability is 58.8% that Verhaeghe hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 34.5% of Verhaeghe going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Verhaeghe Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 31 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+9) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 8 Games 3 4 Points 3 3 Goals 2 1 Assists 1

