In the upcoming game against the Detroit Red Wings, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Eetu Luostarinen to find the back of the net for the Florida Panthers? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Eetu Luostarinen score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Luostarinen stats and insights

Luostarinen is yet to score through eight games this season.

He has not played against the Red Wings yet this season.

Luostarinen has zero points on the power play.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 31 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.2 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

