Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Escambia County, Florida this week. Info on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be located below.

    • Escambia County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Gulf Breeze High School at West Florida High School - Tech

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
    • Location: Pensacola, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Tate High School at Booker T Washington High School - Pensacola

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
    • Location: Pensacola, FL
    • Conference: 6A - District 1
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Pensacola High School at Escambia High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
    • Location: Pensacola, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    John Paul II High School at Pensacola Catholic HS

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
    • Location: Pensacola, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

