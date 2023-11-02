On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers match up against the Detroit Red Wings. Is Evan Rodrigues going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Evan Rodrigues score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Rodrigues stats and insights

  • Rodrigues has scored in one of eight games this season, but it was multiple goals in that game.
  • He has not faced the Red Wings yet this season.
  • Rodrigues has picked up two assists on the power play.
  • Rodrigues' shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 3.3 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings have given up 31 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.2 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

