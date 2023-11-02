Evan Rodrigues will be in action when the Florida Panthers and Detroit Red Wings play on Thursday at Little Caesars Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Rodrigues? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Evan Rodrigues vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Rodrigues Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Rodrigues has a plus-minus rating of +7, while averaging 18:58 on the ice per game.

Rodrigues has a goal in one of eight games played this season, and had multiple goals in that game.

Rodrigues has recorded a point in a game four times this year over eight games played, with multiple points in two games.

Rodrigues has an assist in four of eight games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 57.1% that Rodrigues goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 38.5% of Rodrigues going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Rodrigues Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have conceded 31 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+9) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 8 Games 2 8 Points 3 2 Goals 0 6 Assists 3

