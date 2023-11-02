In the upcoming tilt versus the Detroit Red Wings, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Gustav Forsling to light the lamp for the Florida Panthers? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Gustav Forsling score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Forsling stats and insights

In one of eight games this season, Forsling scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Red Wings yet this season.

Forsling has scored one goal on the power play.

He has a 7.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 31 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.2 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX

