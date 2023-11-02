The Florida Panthers, Gustav Forsling included, will meet the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Forsling in that upcoming Panthers-Red Wings game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Gustav Forsling vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Forsling Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Forsling has a plus-minus rating of +6, while averaging 25:09 on the ice per game.

In one of eight games this year, Forsling has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Forsling has recorded a point in one of eight games playedthis year.

Through eight games this season, Forsling has not recorded an assist.

The implied probability that Forsling goes over his points prop total is 41.7%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Forsling has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Forsling Stats vs. the Red Wings

On the defensive side, the Red Wings are conceding 31 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

The team's +9 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 8 Games 3 1 Points 2 1 Goals 2 0 Assists 0

