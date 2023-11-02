Can we expect Kevin Stenlund finding the back of the net when the Florida Panthers match up against the Detroit Red Wings at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Kevin Stenlund score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Stenlund stats and insights

Stenlund has scored in two of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Red Wings yet this season.

Stenlund has no points on the power play.

He has an 18.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Red Wings are giving up 31 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.2 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

