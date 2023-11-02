Can we expect Kevin Stenlund finding the back of the net when the Florida Panthers match up against the Detroit Red Wings at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Kevin Stenlund score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Stenlund stats and insights

  • Stenlund has scored in two of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Red Wings yet this season.
  • Stenlund has no points on the power play.
  • He has an 18.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Red Wings are giving up 31 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.2 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

