The Florida Panthers' upcoming contest versus the Detroit Red Wings is set for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Matthew Tkachuk light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Matthew Tkachuk score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a goal)

Tkachuk stats and insights

Tkachuk has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Red Wings yet this season.

Tkachuk has picked up one assist on the power play.

Tkachuk averages 4.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.9%.

Red Wings defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Red Wings are giving up 31 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have one shutout, and they average 14.2 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

