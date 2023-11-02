Matthew Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers will be in action on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Detroit Red Wings. If you're thinking about a wager on Tkachuk against the Red Wings, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Matthew Tkachuk vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +165)

1.5 points (Over odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tkachuk Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Tkachuk has averaged 19:38 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

In one of eight games this year, Tkachuk has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

In four of eight games this year, Tkachuk has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In three of eight games this year, Tkachuk has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Tkachuk's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 37.7% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 52.4% of Tkachuk going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Tkachuk Stats vs. the Red Wings

On defense, the Red Wings are allowing 31 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +9.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 8 Games 3 7 Points 6 1 Goals 2 6 Assists 4

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.