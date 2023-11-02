Will Niko Mikkola Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on November 2?
On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers clash with the Detroit Red Wings. Is Niko Mikkola going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Niko Mikkola score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Mikkola stats and insights
- In one of eight games this season, Mikkola scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not faced the Red Wings yet this season.
- Mikkola has no points on the power play.
- Mikkola's shooting percentage is 6.3%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.
Red Wings defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Red Wings are conceding 31 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.2 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Panthers vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX
