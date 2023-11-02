On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers clash with the Detroit Red Wings. Is Niko Mikkola going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Niko Mikkola score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Mikkola stats and insights

In one of eight games this season, Mikkola scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Red Wings yet this season.

Mikkola has no points on the power play.

Mikkola's shooting percentage is 6.3%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Red Wings are conceding 31 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.2 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

