Will Oliver Ekman-Larsson Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on November 2?
For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Florida Panthers and the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Oliver Ekman-Larsson a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Oliver Ekman-Larsson score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Ekman-Larsson stats and insights
- In one of eight games this season, Ekman-Larsson scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Red Wings.
- Ekman-Larsson has picked up two assists on the power play.
- He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 4.8% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Red Wings defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Red Wings are conceding 31 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.2 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Panthers vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.