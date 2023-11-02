For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Florida Panthers and the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Oliver Ekman-Larsson a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Oliver Ekman-Larsson score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Ekman-Larsson stats and insights

  • In one of eight games this season, Ekman-Larsson scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Red Wings.
  • Ekman-Larsson has picked up two assists on the power play.
  • He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 4.8% of them.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Red Wings are conceding 31 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.2 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

